Ekiti, EU purchase N320m equipment to revamp Egbe dam

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Equipment worth N320 million, meant for the rehabilitation of Egbe Dam in Gbonyin local government area of the state arrived at the dam on Saturday.

The equipment which was meant for the turn around maintenance of the dam was purchased by the Ekiti State Government in partnership with European Union(EU).

The Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr Bamidele Faparusi, who spoke to newsmen shortly after taking delivery of the equipment disclosed that the maintenance would make the dam function at optimal capacity for water supply to about three local government areas of the state.

Faparusi said effective and regular supply of water to towns and households would facilitate and make realisable, the 2022 operation open free defecation target of governor Kayode Fayemi’s government.

The Commissioner who had earlier visited Itapaji Dam in Ikole Local Government, where he promised the Olu of Itapaji, Oba Kareem Adebanjo that the facility will be rehabilitated to be effective in water supply and irrigation system.

Faparusi stated that the government would not relent in its efforts at ensuring equitable distribution of basic infrastructures like safe water and electricity to Ekiti citizenry to guarantee a healthy living and improve their economic activities.

The equipment includes; low and high lift pump, wash pump, dosing pump, air blower and control panels that cost a sum of N320 million.

“The government’s readiness to address the challenges in the water sector has been helped with the interventions of the World Bank, European Union, and the African Development Bank who are partnering us for the resuscitation of all the major dams in Ekiti for improved supply.

“Apart from improving the health of our people through consumption of disease-free water, regular water supply will generate funds to Ekiti and help in ensuring that Ekiti is open defecation free”, he said.

Bamidele also revealed that the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has started fulfilling its promise to improve power supply in Ekiti before December 31, by reconnecting Ode Ekiti, headquarters of Gbonyin Council to the national grid after over two years of a power outage.

“The company has also promised to reconnect other towns in the Council, especially Ekiti East Local government and others under the present agreement with Ekiti State government.

“It has also agreed to rehabilitate or replace all faulty 33KVs and transformers, in line with its promise within this stipulated time”, he said.

vanguard