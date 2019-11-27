Ekewenu urges women to fight against violence

The founder of The Chayil Network, Mrs. Fovwe Ekewenu has urged Nigeria women to fight against violence

Ekewenu who made this known in Lagos during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2019 describing Violence against women as barbaric.

According to Ekewenu, “As a nation, we must fight Violence against women and girls.

We have lost a lot of our women and girls due to violence and discrimination.

“Violence against women should not even be heard of in this day and age of civilization.

“Every woman has the right to enjoy the law of the land

“Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma, and shame surrounding it,” she said.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women