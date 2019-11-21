Ejimagwa demystifies Multi-level Marketing in new book ‘Work What Works’

Reviewer: Josephine Agbonkhese

With poise, insight and humour, internationally distinguished multi-level marketer and Longrich’s brand ambassador cum Africa’s number one, Titilope Ejimagwa, tells the story of her life from childhood to marriage and her journey into multilevel marketing in spite of speech difficulties, in a way that showcases her resilience in the face of limitations in her new autobiography ‘Work What Works’.

The 144-page book which is a first-class reference point for researchers, policy makers and individuals seeking to truly understand multilevel marketing and modify their personalities to be more resilient, is divided into four segments namely: My Story, My Longrich Story, My Business Principles and Testimonies, each bearing three chapters further broken into subheads except for Testimonies.

Fused with humour, the first segment opens with the story of Ejimagwa’s childhood, capturing the importance of self-confidence, contentment and purity of heart. In this segment, the reader is shown how challenges that would have become limitations are turned into strengths. From speech difficulty (stammering) to delay in childbearing after marriage, husband’s loss of job and subsequent severe financial hardship, Ejimagwa has a way of gracefully subduing every form of potential embarrassment.

As a child, anyone who messes with her or makes mockery of her being a stammerer, she would severely beat-up until her father teaches her to see herself as unique since very few people are born stammerers; as a woman suffering delayed motherhood, Ejimagwa’s perception of babies as gifts from God would not even allow any room for either development or growth of envy; and as a wife whose family’s survival and happiness is threatened by severe financial hardship too, her happy-go-lucky girl persona paves the way.

“I believed him (my father). …I refused to be impeded, I went for things that people think are impossible. Impossible, for me, simply means I’m possible…

“I see children as gifts from God. Because it’s a gift, it is not a possession. I bought gifts for three people when I travelled on my last trip, there are still a lot of things that I bought that I’ve not shared…

“I’m not compelled to share, it’s up to me, about my time, my own free will. That’s the same with children too. God said children are a gift from Him, fantastic. Maybe He doesn’t want to give me yet. That’s just the way I took it…,” she writes.

Perception

True to her perception of everything in life as possible, Ejimagwa, who would scout market places begging for food items to cook with and feed her family, including extended family members living with them, eventually becomes capable of fending for her entire family members as she gets introduced to multilevel marketing, beginning with now defunct Noni.

She soon joins Forever Living Products and in no time, she begins smiling with millions to the bank solely from buying and selling, without bothering about building networks or down lines for increase in level. Soon, she becomes the number one marketer of the product in Nigeria and number two in the world.

To think that Ejimagwa is a stammerer reigning as the biggest marketer in a business such as multilevel marketing which requires the ability to talk and convince people to part with their money, fuels readers with hope and confidence in the ability to succeed without letting anything stand in one’s way.

Letting money work for you

The second segment entitled ‘My Longrich Story’ demonstrates just how easy it is for one’s money to work on one’s behalf; just by registering in Longrich, Ejimagwa soon begins earning bonuses worth over two million naira. Another intriguing aspect of this segment is how it exposes the reader to the ease with which camps are changed in multilevel marketing, just like we see in Nigeria’s partisan politics. From Noni to Forever Living Products where she rises to number 2 worldwide, the writer switches to Tianshi, joins Swissguard where she garners 5 stars in three months, moves to Nutrihealth and then to Jer which sells machines. Due to her preference for products’ sales, she soon joins Dynapharm, and then Greenworld, until she moves to Longrich. Interestingly, the same office is used for her seminars even after a change of product.

Traits

Just when a reader begins contemplating journeying into multilevel market to start earning millions like Ejimagwa, the writer quickly begins to reel out traits that stand her out easily among millions of other people traversing the terrain.

“I am a Jehovah’s Witness and witnessing is a way of life that is not about going to church or knowing the bible. It’s more about the way you live your life. In the bible, Jesus’ disciples are the people that follow the way. We don’t just practise, we don’t just go to church; we teach what we preach and preach what we teach…. So, as a witness you have to be cautious, you have to be careful. You have to have high morals, high integrity, which is the soul of this business. People entrust you with their money, their time, with their efforts. You as a leader, you can be tempted. Everything I learn as a Witness is what I apply in my business,” she writes.

Other traits that have helped are team motivation, spirit of discernment, the ability to radiate happiness even when depressed, and also, to relate with anyone at any time.

Capturing further the essence of personality traits to the multilevel marketing business, she writes, “Your personality counts. You must learn to smile even when it hurts so much…. Nobody will listen to you unless you are a happy-go-girl….even when I didn’t have children, people didn’t know…because I was always smiling.”

Demystifying multilevel marketing

This segment closes with the writer giving a hint of the reality of being number one in a multilevel marketing business such as Longrich, as well as its global brand ambassador.

The third segment emphasises the need to be time sensitive in the race of life and to always remember life is a risk without trying to be too careful. The writer, in this segment, dismisses the belief that grasping full knowledge of any venture is paramount before one delves into it. Entitled ‘My Business Principles’, Ejimagwa, in this segment, highlights the ability of things to make more sense in the end more than in the beginning, using analogies such as university course codes’ strangeness to fresh students.

Consequently, she urges every individual to, without hesitating further, consider the multilevel marketing business as all it requires is mouth for talking, which anyone can do. The writer further embarks on an evangelism mission for multilevel marketing, highlighting how money goes to people who multiply it, the need to not underestimate one’s capabilities, to be mentally alert and to live on the cutting edge of technology, among others.

Like a true leader, Ejimagwa posits that she is not puffed by her growth in all multilevel marking business she has ever done. For her, her greatest fulfillment and source of happiness is seeing mentees succeed.

The book which closes with a fourth segment comprising testimonies of successful multilevel marketers, heavily attempts to breakdown the ABCs of multilevel marketing so as to eliminate common misconceptions such as marketers being poor.

Weakness

This reader however finds a weakness in Ejimagwa’s autobiography. This is the fact that it gives off the multilevel marketer as one in whose dictionary brand loyalty doesn’t exist. This reader particularly finds something off about the ease with which marketers such as Ejimagwa change camps despite growing to the peak of a particular product’s marketing levels.

In spite of this weakness though, the book remains a powerful masterpiece capable of teaching resilience, persistence and consistency. Through this piece, Ejimagwa has proved that inhibitions only exist in the head. Her delayed motherhood experience and perception of babies have shown that it is possible to be happy and content without a child. Through her struggles to provide for her family following her husband’s loss of job, she has demonstrated how much of a pillar women are to any home. Above all, Ejimagwa has demystified multilevel marketing

Vanguard