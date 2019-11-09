…says nation on path of economic growth, devt

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Muslims across the world commemorate Eid-ul-Maulud, which is the birth of Prophet Mohammed, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, Saturday, urged Muslims in the country to adhere to teachings and injunctions of the Glorious Koran.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Ayodeji Adeyemi, which Adegbite also called on Nigerians to be good neighbours living in peace and harmony, and avoid any form of division.

He said: “All Muslim faithful should adhere to the teachings of the Holy Prophet as you mark Eid-ul-Maulud, in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“As we commemorate the birthday of the Holy Prophet, It is good for us to remember his teachings on being good neighbours. Nigerians should be their neighbours’ keepers. If we all followed the teachings of all the Holy prophets, then Nigeria should be a good country.”

Meanwhile, the Minister also assured Nigerians that the economy has been placed by the Buhari-led administration on the path of growth and development.

“The federal government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari is working tirelessly to improve the welfare of all Nigerians. The nation is on the path of economic recovery and growth.

“However I am optimistic that Nigeria would be great again, due to the good reforms being embarked upon by our President who has the interests of Nigerians at hand”, he added.

vanguard