Asks citizens to unite in faith, prayers for troops fighting insurgency

As Muslims in Nigeria join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid Maulud, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace has called for fervent prayers for the Nigerian military.

The group also eulogised the troops for sustaining peace across the nation.

His Eminence, Archbishop Julius Ediwe, the Grand Patron of the religious organisation in a statement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Monday, called on every Nigerian, irrespective of religious affiliation to intensify their supplication to Almighty God for President Muhammadu Buhari to win the peace that will herald the start of longing prosperity for Nigerians.

The statement further enjoined all Nigerians to unite in one voice against those that seek to terrorize the nation.

ALSO READ:

The statement reads:

“The occasion has become a reminder of the great things that can be achieved together, whether in the spiritual or physical realm when we unite in prayers or work together as a nation ordained by God the almighty to be great.

The shining example of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose birth Eid-el-Maulud signposts, should be an inspiration to us all irrespective of our creed. It should be a reminder that we can place humanity above selfish interest.

I use this time to call on Christians and Muslims all over the country to pray for the peace of Nigeria, pray for the Nigerian military, the troops and particularly the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai with all the other service chiefs that God will strengthen them in their determination to get rid of terrorism in the country. Let us plead with God to grant these men the kind of valour and exploits recorded by His Anointed as recounted in our scriptures.

In our recognition of the fact that only God gives victory, let’s use the occasion of this Eid-el-Maulud to intensify our supplication to the Almighty for President Muhammadu Buhari to win the peace that will herald the start of longing prosperity for Nigerians. Mr President and the military need our prayers and support to defeat and conquer the remnants of terrorist elements in our country and all citizens irrespective of religion or creed are invited to pray for our country.

As we pray for them we must also match our prayers with positive actions for the good of the land. I urge us all to erase our political divisions same way we are beginning to recognize the place of harmony across religious faiths so that we can collectively stand against that which is not right.

We must thus unite and with one voice denounce those that seek to terrorize us because violent extremism poses a great threat to both Islam and Christianity and only total submission to the Almighty God can rescue the nation.

We must, therefore, similar to the way we evangelize to win converts to our faiths, begin to preach peace and win converts for the peace of Nigeria so that more and more Nigerians will understand the need to contribute to the defeat of terrorism and extremism.

I pray that the good things God is doing through the Nigerian Army and its leadership that are the instrument of restoring peace shall be permanent.”

Vanguard