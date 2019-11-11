Eid-el-Maulud: Nigerians should embrace peace, shun violence ― APC Sen., Adamu

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Nasarawa West, has urged Muslims and other Nigerians to embrace peace and shun violence in order to ensure national development.

Adamu gave the advice in a statement he personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Monday.

He urged the Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to continue to offer special prayers for peace, unity and progress of the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud.

“On this auspicious anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which is commemorated worldwide every year, I wish the entire Muslim Ummah the world over, a happy Maulud celebration.

“It is no doubt that the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has brought about a momentous change in the civilization of the world and enlightened many souls on the path to faith.

ALSO READ: Six Indian students jailed in US over immigration fraud

“I also wish to seize this opportunity to call on Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious violence, embrace peace and religious tolerance for the sake of mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence,” Adamu added.

The senator, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, enjoyed Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to deliver good governance and keep the country safe.

Adamu, however, promised to continue to support the enactment of laws that would keep Nigeria as one indivisible country and ensure a better life for the citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria.