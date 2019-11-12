Eid-el-Maulud: MURIC urges youth to embrace FG’s SIP

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Director, Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, urged Nigerians to embrace the Federal Government’s empowerment programmes in order to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

Akintola made this appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in commemoration of the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in Abuja.

He advised youths to take advantage of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), especially the empowerment of the youth programmes, instead of engaging themselves in dangerous journey abroad in search of greener pastures.

“Instead of running round in circles looking for white-collar jobs or embarking on suicidal trips across the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, we urge Nigerians to embrace government’s empowerment programmes.

“The advanced facilities, which Nigerians crave in Europe and America were not produced by an indolent citizenry or a cynical labour force. They are products of the dogged industry.

“Sitting down idly and waiting for manna to fall from heaven via endless visitations to miracle centres and Asalatu grounds will not bring the change we need,” the MURIC director said.

He urged Nigerians to embrace programmes initiated by the Federal Government instead of the endless search for white-collar jobs, thereby remaining jobless and idle.

“Prophet Muhammad whom we are celebrating today hated laziness with a passion.

“He toiled relentlessly as a youth and worked harder even after marriage because he condemned begging and encouraged hard work.

“This is why Nigerian Muslims in particular and other citizens have no business begging around or remaining idle when the opportunities offered by the Federal Government are there,” he said.

Akintola congratulated Muslim Faithful on the Maulud celebrations and urged them to imbibe the good virtues of Prophet Muhammad who preached peace, tolerance and forgiveness during his lifetime.

“We urge Nigerians to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s philosophy of the dignity of labour. In view of the government’s aggressive economic empowerment for citizens and investment partnership with foreign countries.

“We, therefore, invite Nigerians from all strata of society to avail themselves of the opportunities, because this is the only way to turn the country to a nation of producers after being a consumer nation for so long,” the MURIC director stressed.

