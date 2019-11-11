Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has facilitated with Muslim faithful in the state on the Eid-El-Maulud celebration and called on them to use the period to conduct special prayers for the sustenance of peace and stability in the state.

Matawalle said this in a statement by his Director-General on Press Affairs, Malam Yusuf Idris on Monday in Gusau.

“Maulud as a period of celebration, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad should be used as a period of resolving crisis, tolerance and forgiveness as preached by the prophet in all his sermons.

“I am using this medium to call on Muslim faithful to continue to live according to the exemplary characters of the noble Prophet Muhammad showing sincerity, Justice, honesty, peace and love to all mankind irrespective of other people’s beliefs which are expected of every Muslim.

“Muslims in the state should use the period to offer special prayers for the sustenance of the peace currently being enjoyed by the people of the state as a result of the peace and dialogue initiated by his administration,’’ he said.

The governor also encouraged the people to embrace peace at all times noting that governments at all levels were making frantic efforts to end the security challenges facing the country.

Matawalle, however, reiterated his administration’s determination to improve the living standards of the people in the state through new innovations and policies that would impact positively on them.

