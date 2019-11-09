Eid-el-Maulud: Cleric counsels Muslim faithful on peaceful coexistence

Alhaji Maruf Ajetunmobi,the Amir of Ijede Central Mosque,Ikorodu, has enjoined Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Maulud celebration to promote peace, unity and love for one another.

Ajetunmobi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, as Muslims world-wide mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad(PBUH).

“I felicitate with all Muslims on the birthday of our Noble Prophet Mohammed PBUH. This marks about 1,550 years that he was born and he left this world about 1,387 years ago.

“This period should be used to intensify our faith in God Almighty and follow the teachings the prophet left behind in both the Holy Quran and Hadith (Sunnah).

“While we intensify efforts to increase our faiths, we also need not to forget our life pursuit which must be guided by the doctrine of Islam. In doing this, we should show more love to our country, state, locality and community.

“We need to continue to tolerate our neighbours, irrespective of their faith, take good care of our family, parents and children.

“We should be moderate and content with whatever we have, and above all, in the present economic realities in the country, I solicit for more patience with government at all levels,” he said.

Ajetunmobi urged Muslims,and indeed,all Nigerians,to support and cooperate with those in government,and always pray for them to succeed through God’s guidance.

He also admonished Muslims to shun acts inimical to the progress of Nigeria and emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad towards solving the problems in the country.

“We should shun all aspects of violence whether domestic or national and be very vigilant against insecurity.

“We should support government efforts through payment of tax, other levies and rates while obeying laws of the land,” he said.

NAN reports that Nov. 9 is Maulud Nabiyy, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

