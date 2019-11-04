Egbona retains Reps seat, as court calls for fresh poll within 90 days

By Dapo Akinrefon

The court of appeal sitting in Calabar last Saturday set aside the elections petition tribunal judgment which sacked the deputy chairman of the House of Representatives Petroleum Downstream Committee, Dr Alex Egbona.

The appeal court, presided over by Justice Tijani Abubakar however ruled that the Independent Electoral Commisison, INEC, should conduct a fresh election in Ekureku 1and 2, being Egbona’s village, within the next 90 days.

Reacting to the judgement, Egbona expressed appreciation to the judges for their steadfastness, even as he thanked his people for their support and prayers.

In a statement on Saturday, Egbona said: “The Appeal court sitting in Calabar has set aside the judgment of the elections petition tribunal which nullified my election. The court has also ruled that a fresh election be held in my village, my strong hold-Ekureku 1and 2, within the next 90 days.

“From this judgement, those who were celebrating and making preparations to go to Abuja for the inauguration of a man that never won an election have been put to shame. Those who were already dreaming to take over my seat in the House of Reps have been put to shame, alongside their godfathers. The God that we serve, the God of Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency, the God of the masses that I represent and will continue to represent, is not asleep and has shown today that He is with us. We won yesterday, we will win again.

“I can boldly say that even if INEC conducts election in our constituency 100 times, we will win. I am therefore urging all of you, my followers, fans, supporters, to remain calm. One battle has been won, the next will come within the next 90 days.

“So, Ekureku people, dust your voters cards and get ready. We will return to the field and this time, you will show them that the votes we got in March this year were even a child’s play, compared to what you will do whenever INEC announces a date for the fresh election.

“I thank you for always being there for me. I thank the court of appeal judges for their steadfastness and uprightness. To God alone be the glory.”

