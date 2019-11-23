Effective budget implementation a major problem at all govt levels — Lagos Speaker 

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has said budget effective implementation has been a major problem facing all levels of government in the country.

He disclosed this during his keynote address delivered at a 3-day Budget Retreat organized by the House in Ogun state.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker who was represented by his Deputy Speaker, Mr Wasiu Sanni-Eshilokun said, the theme of the retreat was “The Imperative of Transformative Governance in Lagos State Through Effective Budgeting and Implementation”, explained that, budget implementation has become a challenge to many government institutions.

Also read:

He said overcoming the challenges was key to them so as not to rest on its laurels but rather be better than that of previous years while it forges ahead in retaining its slogan ‘Centre of Excellence. Adding the legislatures are required to make an accurate forecast for the implementation of certain programs or development using economic parameters.

He said: “Budget implementation is still a major problem at all the levels of government, adding that there is the need to improve the situation, through the timely presentation of the budget preferably by October of every year.

“We need to also build the capacity of the civil servants in project management, decentralisation of expenditure and approval processes.

“Others are partnering with the private sector in project implementation within the context of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and better communication between the Executive and the Legislative on budget issues.

Obasa said the retreat was organised to equip them with the required skills to effectively carried out its constitutional role as legislators.

“While we may not be new to the basic components of the budget such as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), recurrent and capital expenditure, financing, income, overhead and expenses amongst others.

“It is a matter of importance that we refresh our understanding of budget implementation. This need is as important as the need to apply all the component to the development, monitoring and implementation of the budget.

Earlier, Mr Azeez Sanni, Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, in his welcome address said, the retreat was organised to access the financial position of the state and explore ways to achieve a realistic Y2020 Budget.

Sanni said the retreat would be reviewing the extent of the implementation of the Y2019 Budget, analysing the viability of the Y2020 Budget proposal.

“In line with the constitutional responsibilities of the House, the appropriation bill has gone through the second reading and stands committed to the relevant committees of the House for further legislative action.

“Considering the combined and determined vision, aspiration and commitment of both the House and executive of the arm of government ensuring a rapid transformation of the state.

“This is the most particularly in the realistic fulfilment of campaign promises to the citizens,” he said.

Sanni said the retreat was essential particularly for both old and new members who would be chairing various committee meetings.

Contributing. Mr Gholahan Yishawu, Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning said budget implementation starts from appropriation.

Yishawu noted that the revenue must match expenditure, of course, the levels of government must challenge themselves to do more in terms of generating revenue.

He said: “We want to pay attention to trying time, revenue is dwindling, we want to see which new area of revenue generation we can explore.

“We want to find our more sources we can tap into, also to see how we can bring our cost down when we are not making more money”, he said.

Also, Mr Bisi Yusuf representing Alimosho 1, advised the Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to cooperate with the legislature by ensuring that the budget implementation is done by prioritising the interest of Lagosians and development of the state.

The Resource Person, Mr Olusoga Badejo speaking on the benefits of the budget, said it was a process that enables all the activities of established to dovetail.

Badejo said the government cannot afford to do things with impunity which is an advantage of budget.

He explained that budget retreat helps to understand the effective control of the activities of every ministry and department.

Vanguard