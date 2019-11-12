EFCC opens case against Atiku’s in-law, Babalele in alleged money laundering charge

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The prosecution has opened its case against Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, who was accused of laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general election.
Babalele is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
