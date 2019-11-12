Vanguard Logo

EFCC opens case against Atiku’s in-law, Babalele in alleged money laundering charge

Mr Babalele Abdullahi and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

By Innocent Anaba

The prosecution has opened its case against Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, who was accused of laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

Babalele is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Trial judge in the matter is Justice C. Aneke.

