EFCC arraigns businessman over N9.8m fraud

On 7:16 pm

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned one Muhammed Abdullahi Rangai on a four-count charge of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N9,800,0000 at the State High Court, Kaduna.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “Rangai’s trouble began when the Kaduna office of the Commission received a petition against him by Ezest Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, alleging that the defendant tricked the company to supply petroleum products to two companies, Nasco and Sunseed Nigeria Limited.”

According to the Commission, the accused received payment for the deal, but only remitted N2.700,000 after several months of pressure, leaving an outstanding  balance of N15.5million.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him prompting counsel to the EFCC, S.H.Sa’ad to urge the court to fix a date for commencement of trial while the defendant was remanded in a correctional centre.

The counsel to the defendant, Inda Liman, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail to enable him to prepare for his trial.

The trial judge, Justice Mohammed Tukur, fixed November 11 for trial and ordered the defendant to be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Service.

 

