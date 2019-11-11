Educationist stresses importance of reviewing curriculum

By Adeola Badru

AN educationist, Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi has stressed the need for school authorities in Nigeria to promptly review the curriculum with a view of meeting the demands of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

She gave the opinion during a live television interview in London, while speaking on the challenges of attaining excellence in education in the country.

According to her, the challenges in education vary from one region to another, urging school authorities in every state of Nigeria to revisit the content of their curriculum for enhanced education.

“Like I always say, there is the need to revisit the content and enrich our curriculum.”

“Every state in Nigeria will have to look inward and come up with a model that suits them because the challenges in education vary from region to region.”

“The major issues they are having in the north-central region of Nigeria is totally different from the issues we are having in other regions of the country,” she noted.

The former Special Adviser on Education to the immediate-past Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, explained that to review curriculum is to evaluate its effectiveness after it has been implemented and reflect on what students did and did not get out of it.

She pointed out that the aim of curriculum review and redevelopment was to enhance student learning, engagement, experience and outcomes, noting that the process of curriculum review and enhancement could be a valuable developmental process for both individuals and programme teams.

“It has the potential, if planned and executed well, to improve communication and collaboration between staff, leading to a stronger programme team ethos and programme identity,” Dr. Akin-Alabi opined.

She, however, congratulated Ibadan, the state capital, as the recipient of the UNESCO Institute of lifelong learning progress award of ‘a learning city,’ adding that the efforts of the immediate-past governor of the state on education yielded fruitful results.

In her words: “We really need to congratulate our city, Ibadan, because, it’s really the city that is recognised for the work that was done during the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, which I used to be his Special Adviser on Education.”

“It was a thing of joy for us to see that government is a continuum. Even though our administration prepared the ground, did all the work; the next administration was on hand to pick up the award on behalf of the entire people of Ibadan.”

“So basically for me, I was very excited to know that the things we did as a team during our tenure in office was actually recognised,” she stressed.

