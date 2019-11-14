Edo now attractive investment destination, says Sterling Bank chair

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The opportunity created by the of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for exchange of ideas between the private and public sector has positioned the state as an attractive investment destination in Nigeria.

Mr. Asue Ighodalo, Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc and Chairman of the Edo Investment Summit – Alaghodaro 2019, stated this in his keynote address at the Summit.

He said that the success of the EdoBest Programme, revamp of primary healthcare centres across the state and creation of enabling environment and economic opportunities for citizens has placed the state on the path of growth with visible achievements in basic education, health and industrial sectors.

According to him, the success recorded in EdoBest programme culminated in emergence of Alaghodaro summit three years ago.

Speaking on the theme of the summit, “Delivering to Our People, The Next Level – in Benin”, he stated: “The opportunity created for cross-pollination of ideas between the private sector, public sector and other critical stakeholders have already begun to bear fruit in moving Edo State forward.

“In the area of education, the EdoBest programme has received critical national and international acclaim. A record number of teachers are being taken through a deep dive, technology-enabled training program, and equipped with teaching tablets to facilitate access to 21st century teaching methodologies and resources, to prepare the children of Edo state for the learning of new skills, for a new world. In addition, we have seen schools renovated across the State, and the Government Science and Technology Colleges rejuvenated.”

According to Ighodalo, the health sector in Edo State has seen both fiscal and execution commitments (through statutory allocations and the revamp of Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

He added that steps are also being taken for more ambitious projects like the Benin Industrial Park, the Benin River Port and Edo Modular Refinery Project, which will further expand economic opportunities in Edo State.

Delivering his welcome address, Obaseki said his administration has implemented far-reaching reforms and people-oriented policies that have changed the fortunes of the state and restored hope to the people.

He assured would-be investors of continuity of fundamental reforms initiated in the state by his administration.

Vanguard