Edo local government councils share 3,069 billion for october 2019

As IGR increases by 8.2 per cent

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N3.069,711,638 as the total allocation accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas of the state from the Federation Account for the month of October 2019.

Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Mr. Jenkins Osunde, disclosed this at the end of the monthly JAAC meeting, presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin yesterday.

He said that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of October stood at N205,410,727.06k as against N189,777,584.06k, which was recorded for September, indicating an 8.2 per cent increase.

He also that the total sum for salaries for teachers and non-teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was N901,885,593.38k while the Local Government Pension Fund contribution stood at N439, 860,551.

“Primary school teachers’ salaries gulped N859,769,434.93k and non-teachers’ salaries stood at N42, 116,158.45k. Subvention to Local Education Authority is N8,069,002.36k,” he said.

He further explained that N100 million was set aside for payment of pension arrears, saying that”Net allocation to local government councils stood at N1,375,754,998.63k while the total amount transferred to them was  N1, 360,460,440,44k.

He also noted that total deduction from the LGAs was N1,693,956,639.54k while funds for Ward Development Committees gulped N10 million, adding that the council chairmen have reaffirmed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.

