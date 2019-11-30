Edo govt reels out state’s health insurance scheme benefits

…beneficiaries to access free antenatal care, family planning, others

The Edo State Government has unveiled benefits from the state’s primary health insurance scheme, aimed at guaranteeing access to affordable and quality healthcare services in the newly refurbished health care centres across the state.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, the scheme funded from the Basic Primary Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), Edo State Equity Contribution and contribution from enrollees is available for persons with valid Health Benefit Identity Card.

The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme and the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund are housed under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), a holistic framework to overhaul and improve healthcare services in public health institutions in the state.

Osagie explained that the programme is part of a holistic plan by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to rejuvenate the health sector in Edo State to be more responsive, affordable and accessible to the people.

Some of the benefits under the scheme include antenatal care, ultrasound in pregnancy, induction of labour, management of eclampsia, immunization, family planning, malaria treatment in adults, chronic disease screening, treatment of severe acute malnutrition and management of maternal sepsis.

Others are Child Outpatient Department (OPD) for children under 5 years, management of newborn sepsis, referred child treatment to secondary health facility, emergency stabilisation, emergency ground transportation, normal delivery and postnatal care, a caesarean section in a secondary health care facility and referred antenatal care to a secondary health facility.

The governor’s aide said the services will be accessed in 20 pilot Primary Health Care Centres across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The centres are in Sasaro (Akoko Edo Local Government Area), Ugbekpe-Ekperi (Etsako Central LGA), Okugbe Okpella (Etsako East LGA), Jattu-Uzaire (Etsako West LGA), Iyakhara-Warrake (Owan East LGA), Sobe (Owan West LGA), Ugbegun (Esan Central LGA), Ewoyi (Esan North-East LGA), Orhodua (Esan South-East LGA), and Ukpenu (Esan West LGA).

Other health centres include Eguare (Igueben LGA), Uwelu (Egor LGA), Ologbo (Ikpoba-Okha LGA), Evbuodia (Oredo LGA), Ugo (Orhionmwon LGA), Oduna (Ovia North-East LGA), Ovbiogie (Ovia North-East LGA), Ofunmwengbe (Ovia South-West LGA), Ugoneki (Uhunmwonde LGA) and Igieduma (Uhunmwonde LGA).

According to Osagie, “The health insurance scheme in 20 Primary Health Centres across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State will provide a robust healthcare package for our people no matter how dispersed they might be.

“The Social Health Insurance Scheme/Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the state in partnership with the Federal Government is targeted at addressing healthcare finance and reducing the incidence of out-of-pocket payment for health services. The programmes envisage a comprehensive revamp of basic, secondary and specialist care as well as innovative funding for the healthcare system for sustainability.”

He continued, “the health centres are equipped with adequate security, utilities, 24-hour electricity (using solar energy), provided with essential drugs and medical appliances as well as a complement of Information technology gadgets for telemedicine.”

“We are confident that when the State Health Insurance Scheme fully comes onstream by January next year, our people would have no hassles in accessing quality healthcare without breaking the bank”, Osagie added.

Vanguard News