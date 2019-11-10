The Edo State Government has invited pensioners in batches 54 to 57 for physical and documentary verification in order to process payment of their arrears.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Edo State Pension Bureau, Saylor Juwobor said the exercise was in continuation of payment of pension arrears by the state government.

According to the Permanent Secretary, upon the conclusion of the verification exercise, scheduled to take place on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th November, 2019, the outstanding pension arrears will be credited into the pension account of each pensioner without delay.

He said: “In continuation of the ongoing payment of pension arrears for state government pensioners, all pensioners in batches 54-57 are hereby invited to present themselves for physical and documentary verification at the Imaguero Hall, Benin City on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 November, 2019.

“This announcement also serves as notice to pensioners in previous batches, including those in batch 53 who failed to participate in the earlier verification exercises held in the past to take advantage of the forthcoming screening exercise in batches 54-57.”

The statement further explained, “Affected pensioners are advised to check the list of pensioners in the batches indicated above at the Edo State Pensions Bureau, Oba Ovoranmwen Square (Kings Square) Benin City on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 November, 2019”

Juwobo also advised pensioners to “Come to the venue of the verification exercise on 14th and 15th November, 2019 with the following documents: Pension Authority, Letter of Retirement, Letter of First Appointment, Pension I.D Card, Biometric Slip and Bank details including bank and Account number.”

