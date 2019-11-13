Edo government rejects APC NWC’s fact finding committee

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State government has rejected the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up a fact-finding committee to look into the crisis troubling the party saying the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a party in the matter cannot set up such a committee.

Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele said it was wrong for Oshiomhole who presides over theNWC to set up such committee after accepting a purported removal of the chairman of the state working committee, Barr Anselm Ojezua without investigation.

He said; “It has been brought to our attention the purported resolution of the hurriedly assembled APC National Working Committee where they upheld a resolution of compromised APC members who supposedly suspended the Chairman of party Anselm Ojezua.

Also read:

“It is very unfortunate that Oshiomole who supposed to know the rudiments of our constitution is the one championing a rudderless group to truncate our hard-earned democracy. Oshiomole did not border to hear from the other side by inviting Anselm Ojezua but went ahead to upheld a disputed suspension.

This is an afront on the APC constitution and a negation of the principle of fair hearing. The NWC does not have the power to suspend a state chairman. It is the National Executive Committee comprising of state governors and other leaders that has the power to uphold whatever a state has done. It is unfortunate that Oshiomole has refused to live above board in the crisis engulfing Edo state.”

Vanguard