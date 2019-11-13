Breaking News
Edo government rejects APC NWC’s fact finding committee

Gov Godwin Obaseki

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State government has rejected the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up a fact-finding committee to look into the crisis troubling the party saying the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a party in the matter cannot set up such a committee.

Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele said it was wrong for Oshiomhole who presides over theNWC to set up such committee after accepting a purported removal of the chairman of the state working committee, Barr Anselm Ojezua without investigation.

He said; “It has been brought to our attention the purported resolution of the hurriedly assembled APC National Working Committee where they upheld a resolution of compromised APC members who supposedly suspended the Chairman of party Anselm Ojezua.

“It is very unfortunate that Oshiomole who supposed to know the rudiments of our constitution is the one championing a rudderless group to truncate our hard-earned democracy. Oshiomole did not border to hear from the other side by inviting Anselm Ojezua but went ahead to upheld a disputed suspension.

This is an afront on the APC constitution and a negation of the principle of fair hearing. The NWC does not have the power to suspend a state chairman. It is the National Executive Committee comprising of state governors and other leaders that has the power to uphold whatever a state has done. It is unfortunate that Oshiomole has refused to live above board in the crisis engulfing Edo state.”

