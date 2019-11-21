By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Two members of the House of Representatives from Edo State, Hons. Aisowieren and Dennis Idahosa have dissociated themselves from the press conference held early Thursday morning by the House caucus.

It will be recalled that three members of the House from the State led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason had held a press conference, passing a vote of confidence in the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Their action apparently stemmed from the long-standing feud between Oshiomhole who is a former Governor of the State and the current Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

The feud had notedly engulfed the political landscape of the State, prompting parallels in the state chapter of the APC.

Remarkably, the faceoff had led to the suspension of both leaders from the State APC by different factions loyal to their individual selves.

Briefing Journalists, Akpatason said, “We, the APC caucus in the National Assembly hereby without hesitation express our undiluted and absolute confidence in the sterling and patriotic leadership of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole who has been doing excellently week and just won tough elections with landslides”.

Though the press statement was read by Akpatason who was flanked by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere and Hon. Johnson Oghuma, it, however, had the names of Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Patrick Aisowieren and Hon. Dennis Idahosa as signatories to the vote of confidence.

But jolted by the absence of other lawmakers whose names appeared on the lost, Journalists during the briefing enquired of their whereabouts from Akpatason who seemingly played smart.

His response was that the lawmakers were on their way to meeting with them.

But that never happened throughout the time of the conference.

When contacted on the development, Aisowieren and Idahosa denied knowledge of the press conference, saying they were not aware of it.

Aisowieren: “I not aware of it”, he simply said via a text message.

For Idahosa, it is “I didn’t attend any caucus meeting today as stated in the press statement”.

