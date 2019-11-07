Edo Broadcasting Service generates N24.05m as IGR in 10 months

The Edo State Broadcasting Service (EBS) has remitted a total of N24.05 million to the Edo State Government, as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from December 18, 2018, to October 29, 2019.

The new financial status of the station follows sweeping reforms instituted by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reposition the media outfit for optimum service delivery.

In its October report, Acting General Manager of EBS, Mr. Ransley Abu-Osagie, said the state government-owned broadcast service remitted a total of N24,050,000 since he assumed management of the station, noting, “On Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the sum of two million and fifty thousand Naira (2,050,000) was remitted to government thus bringing the total sum paid to the government treasury since December 18, 2018, to date to twenty-four million and fifty thousand Naira (24,050,000).”

He noted, “The station remitted part payments to external auditors for year 2017 and year 2018 auditing respectively.”

Abu-Osagie said the station also paid off some inherited debts owed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to address some of its power supply challenges, adding that repair work is ongoing on a 400KVA generator, which provides alternative power supply to the station.

According to him, “Some months back a portion of the inner fence measuring about 40 feet fell and compromised the security of our equipment. As at date, we are happy to report that the failed portion of the fence has been repaired up to 90 percent.”

Recall that Governor Obaseki embarked on an overhaul of EBS in his commitment to revamping all state-owned media enterprises.

The overhaul led to the appointment of new management that has turned the loss-making entity into a revenue-generating outfit.

The state government is completing processes for the procurement of new equipment to improve the performance of the broadcasting service.

Vanguard News