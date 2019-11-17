By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The Chairman, Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd) has raised alarm that suspected thugs have been brought into the state to unleash attack on him as he plans to resume in the state Secretariat of the party following the ratification of the purported suspension of Barr Anselm Ojezua as chairman of the party in the state.

Also to be attacked according to him is the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as he alleged that suspected thugs are being stationed in the Benin Airport to monitor their movements with a view to attack them.

Although Ojezua has described is purported suspension as of no effect, Imuse in a statement yesterday said suspected thugs have taken over the secretariat of the party.

But the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, denied the allegation just as he described Imuse as chairman of a proscribed group who ran to Abuja when nobody was pursuing him.

He said information available to him indicated that some prominent persons in the party have been penciled down for attack and possible elimination which he said included, Oshiomhole, State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, State chairman of the party, himself, Henry Idahagbon, Samson Osagie and many others alleging that dangerous objects like machetes have been brought into the state to cause mayhem.

The statement said “Anyone monitoring events at The APC Secretariat in the last one week will observe that armed thugs have taken over the state secretariat of the APC on the orders of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shuabu. Thugs have been camped in different LGAs with the orders to attack loyal members of the party where they are holding their meetings.

“Thugs are being mobilised every day at the Benin Airport where they were given instruction to attack the convoy of our national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole anytime he arrived Benin City. Their intention is to create panic amongst our members so they will not be able to hold their political meetings.

“The Edo State APC has decided to raise these concerns before security agents and the Inspector General of Police to call the governor and his deputy to order because no man’s ambition is bigger than the blood of any human being. We urge our members to remain vigilant and resolute. We will not be intimidated and will remain resolute in the affairs of our dear party.”

Osagie described Imuse as the chairman of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) a pressure group within the APC which he said has been proscribed as it is not known to the party. ‘It is just as the bible says that “the wicked man runs when no man is pursuing him.”

“These are people who claim to be in majority in both our party the APC and in the state but they are in hiding in Abuja.

“Edo people know them for who they are. Disgruntled gluttons aggrieved because the Obaseki administration has refused to open the treasury for them to loot. They should be ignored absolutely. Edo State is safe and peaceful because all the thugs including Col Imuse have migrated to Abuja.”

Vanguard News