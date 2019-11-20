Edo 2020: Tenebe resigns from PDP to join Oshiomhole APC

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Emperor Jarret Tenebe has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in the state citing what he described as unseriousness of the leadership of the party to win elections.

Tenebe who described his purported suspension by the party as laughable asserting that PDP is dead in Edo State and there is no way they can win elections any more in the state with the calibre of cash and carry leadership they have.

In a statement signed by Tenebe, he regretted that “our PDP leaders are very corrupt and because some of us are in a mission to sanitise the system they are after us. Some of them are spent forces and that was why we decided to suspend some of them for their involvement in anti-party activities.

“We raised an alarm how they demanded the sum of N6billion from Governor Obaseki so they can give him PDP governorship ticket. So my purported suspension from PDP is a clear indication that the party has lost focus and direction in the state. A party where notable leaders go to collect money and sell out during elections can never win elections.

“Come to think of it, whatever this present-day executive of the party is doing is illegal as their tenure lapsed since September, and I can also categorically say the party will not have a candidate in the coming Governorship election coming 2020 because of the illegalities. At this point am announcing my resignation from the party, a party I so much loved and worked for more than 20years”.

Vanguard learnt that Emperor Tenebe and many other PDP leaders have perfected plans to join the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the Edo State APC ahead the 2020 governorship election.

Vanguard