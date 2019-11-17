Breaking News
Ecobankmobile partners AFRIMA to promote music, creative industry

Ecobank, CIBN, Nigeria, AFRIMABy Elizabeth Adegbesan

ECOBANKMOBILE has announced its partnership with the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2019 slated for this week in Lagos.

The music event is an annual celebration of African talents from all regions of the continent. The Lagos Awards which is the sixth edition has as its theme,‘Feel Africa’.

Announcing the partnership in Lagos, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan said it is one of the several initiatives by the Pan African Bank to boost tourism, culture and the entertainment industry in Africa. He said it is also in line with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s initiative for banks to support the growth of the creative industry in the county.

According to Mr. Akinwuntan, “Ecobankmobile  is pleased to support the growth of the creative and music industry which is a key driver of Africa’s history and rich culture and most significantly youth engagement and empowerment.

“As the Pan-African bank, Ecobank is proud to partner with Africa’s most renowned music awards, which is a symbol of our support to building the family and lifestyle of Africans. “Ecobankmobile  is joining AFRIMA to ensure that  the Lagos show is a success,” he stated.

Further, Mr. Akinwuntan said Ecobankmobile *326#, Ecobankpay, Ecobankmobile App, Ecobankxpress Account are bringing  easy, affordable and convenient financial services to the youth, entrepreneurs and businesses, both local and foreign which are expected at the events.

