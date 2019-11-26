Breaking News
DSS arrests suspected kidnapper of Appeal Court judge

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one Stanley Onoriode Ekemaye who allegedly masterminded the abduction of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Benin division

Justice Nwosu was abducted on October 30 after she was trailed from Ramat Park end of the Benin-Agbor road in Edo State.

The judge police orderly was killed by her abductors and she regained her freedom two weeks later.

Ekemaye, who has been described as a “notorious kidnapper,” was arrested by DSS in the early hours of Tuesday at Okwuzi Egbema in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State.

Ekemaye, the secret police, claimed had been coordinating robbery and kidnap operations around the Delta, Edo and Rivers axis for years.

 

