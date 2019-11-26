DSS arrests suspected kidnapper of Appeal Court judge

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one Stanley Onoriode Ekemaye who allegedly masterminded the abduction of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Benin division

Justice Nwosu was abducted on October 30 after she was trailed from Ramat Park end of the Benin-Agbor road in Edo State.

The judge police orderly was killed by her abductors and she regained her freedom two weeks later.

Ekemaye, who has been described as a “notorious kidnapper,” was arrested by DSS in the early hours of Tuesday at Okwuzi Egbema in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State.

Ekemaye, the secret police, claimed had been coordinating robbery and kidnap operations around the Delta, Edo and Rivers axis for years.

Vanguard