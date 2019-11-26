Dry season: Ugwuanyi approves installation of fire extinguishers in markets

…Okays fire safety training for officials, traders

By Chioma Gabriel

Determined to ensure safety of lives and property of residents of Enugu State this dry season, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved the immediate installation of one thousand two hundred and ninety (1,290) units of fire extinguishers in twenty-three (23) major markets and other fire-prone locations in the state.

In a statement by the Chief Fire Officer, Enugu State Fire Service, Engr. Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, the approval was part of the proactive measures adopted by the state government to checkmate any incidence of fire in the markets and other fire-prone areas.

Engr. Ohaa added that the governor “in his magnanimity also approved fire safety training for officials and traders in these 23 major markets and some other fire-prone locations in the state”.

Confirming that the fire extinguishers have been procured for onward installation, the Chief Fire Officer stated that the benefiting markets include Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Ogige Market Nsukka, Orba Modern Market and Timber Shed Market Maryland Enugu.

Others are Ariaria New Market Enugu, Afor Awkunanaw Market Gariki, Obollo Afor Market, Afor Opi Market, Eke Agbani Market, Abakpa General Market, 9th Mile Market and Promised Land Tanker Park at Emene, etc.

The Chief Fire Officer further stated that “this approval is the outcome of the Fire Risk Assessment of Major Markets in Enugu embarked upon by the State Fire Service, in line with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s directives”.

