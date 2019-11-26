DruStoc shines at 2019 Africa Investment Forum in S/Africa

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s premier anti-counterfeit drug procurement platform, DrugStoc has been applauded for its commitment and unrelenting efforts towards eliminating counterfeit drugs, expanding access to pharmaceutical products and improving transparency in pricing for healthcare providers and the product supply chain in Africa.

The recognition which informed its participation at the 2019 Africa Investment forum in South Africa also availed the company opportunity to discuss and take action along with other change makers across the world on ways to attract investment and reshape the fortunes of our continent, Africa.

In attendance at the 2019 Africa Investment forum in South Africa are business leaders, industry captains, heads of States including H.E Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; H.E Paul Kageme, President of the Republic of Rwanda; H.E Mr Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, Prime Minister Republic of Mozambique among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Co-Founder DrugStoc, Adham Yehia said that , DrugStoc seeks to provide all licensed health workers in Nigeria a hassle-free procurement channel to source all the medications, consumables, and small medical devices they need for their patients or practice.

“The Africa Investment Forum, Africa’s is an exclusively transactional event organized annually by the African Development Bank offering investors, deal sponsors, policy makers and delegates’ access to a structured platform and enabling environment to advance projects to bankable stages, raise capital and accelerate financial closure of deals.

“Earlier this year, DrugStoc was recognized by the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards for its innovative use of technology to improve access to anti-counterfeit drugs. The startup also recently emerged one of the top 10 finalists for the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative, a Jack Ma’s flagship entrepreneur program.

“We are excited to have been selected as a delegate to attend the Africa Investment Forum 2019 which held in South Africa. It was a memorable experience but more importantly a major milestone for us at DrugStoc. The event also had in attendance, hundreds of select delegates and participants with over $40.1 billion dollars in investment secured from 25 countries including Nigeria.

Vanguard