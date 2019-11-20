A 35-year-old man, Stephen Ndukwe, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Hilux belonging to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

The police charged Ndukwe, who resides at No. 35, Road IA, Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, with theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, M.O. Odor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 11, at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Old Secretariat, Garki, Abuja, where the vehicle was parked.

Odor alleged that the Toyota Hilux pick-up had registration number FG 501 A25.

He said that the defendant during the investigation admitted taking the vehicle to his former resident without authorisation.

Odor added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code.

The Defence Counsel, Constance Akbadolu, prayed the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 20, 2020 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.