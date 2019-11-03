Drama as Ooni hosts Eze Nri at Olojo festival

By Chris Onuoha

Suddenly, the door burst open, divertingthe audience that had been fixated on Ooni Ogunwusi, who had just returned a few minutes earlier from a seven-day spiritual retreat, looking angelic in a white scarf with a single red feather. The people had been looking expectantly towards Ogunwusi for messages and blessings from the beyond, when the tall warrior-like king dressed in Orunmila leopard skin with Ogun spear-like staff came into the scene.

That set the stage for the entry of Obi Nwosu of Nri Kingdom of Awka to the Enuwa palace of Ogunwusi during the 2019 Olojo festival in Ife.

People were awestruck as the majestic visitor stamped his spear like staff on the ground and proceeded towards the throne. This was a brother. The leopard is the totem of all original African cultures. In Yoruba, it is the symbol of Orunmila civilization, the beginning of human civilization and creator of the original African Information Retrieval System called Ifa in Yoruba or ‘Afa’ in Igbo and other names across South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

He could have come from any of the over 2, 000 Niger Congo ethnolinguistic groups, extending from Gambia to South Africa, who shared the leopard totem, but his red capped entourage gave away their origin as Ndigboland. This was the Eze Uzu III of Awka, Obi Nwosu, from the heartland of ancient Nri Kingdom, the land of fabled blacksmiths, now the capital of Anambra State.

This was the start of the Olojo festival in Ile Ife, celebrating the dawn of humanity. Ife is the origin of humanity and the Olojo festival is used to celebrate the first day of creation and, here, the monarchs of the two oldest kingdoms in Nigeria exhibit a fair solidarity of common cultural understanding.

As usual, many were focused on the prayers to Eledunmare, the creator of the first day, and missed the cultural essence of the presence of the foremost blacksmith king at Ogun festival of humanity. In the pantheon of Yoruba ancestral spirits, Ogun is the patron Saint of Blacksmiths that opened the migratory paths across the world. The Ijaw that spread across the Delta from ancient coastal Ife had his essence, just as the Igala, Kwararafa and Middle-Belt were Ogunda.

Nri Kingdom was the foremost Igbo kingdom which produced metal and artworks. While some kingdoms were known for cavalry, fishing, imperialism, Nri was known as the land of blacksmiths, with Awka, 33 villages at its heartland being the oldest known iron smelting spot dated to around 1900BC which is 500 to 1000yrs before many European and Asian civilizations changed to iron.

Across many knowledge systems, it is accepted that the Iron Age started from around 2000BC to 4BC also known as the Age of Aries, the Age of Ogun.

And here, we have Eze Uzu of Awka, the anglicized word of Oka from the land of blacksmith Ogun kings to celebrate humanity and the Olojo crown, dressed in Orunmila leopard regalia.

The following day, the festival proper commenced with another royal cultural riddle, as Ooni donned the Obalufon attire with its prominent red beads. This was another wow moment as the pictures went viral that sparked conversation among cultured enthusiasts.

Some cultural novices queried whether it was a Bini adaptation; not knowing that overtime Yoruba had relegated heavy beaded attire and wraps for agbada. This was quintessential Obalufon, the philosopher king that laid the city planning of the current Ife and commissioned its most popular and lasting artworks, the Ife masks.

Obalufon lived in era after Ogun/Iron age, the Age of Olokun/Pisces that institutionalized art and religion. The Ife and Igbo Ukwu artworks were also commissioned.

The festival showcased all the Orishas, palace praphenelia among a variety of ancient and modern performances. To wrap it up, there was a regal display by the Yeyelua, the Queen, with a cultural dance troupe from Akure, Ondo State. Akure meaning ‘Akun Re’, where the cultural beads broke is where the cultural linkages began to diverge and re-converges. It is the land of the oldest surviving palace in Black Africa.

It is also worthy to note that Ooni Ogunwusi, at the cusp of a new 2000 year, is not only reflecting the past but also forging a new reality of uplifting and unifying original African culture. Only the deep can hear the deep and understand the riddles of Ooni, a wise philosopher king that operates at a higher level.

However, while some complained of not mentioning Ogun enough in the prayers, or too much Eledumare, leaning towards Abrahamic syncretism, Ooni surely got the right spiritual and cultural mix at the Olojo festival. But the better part of the hush conversation is his desperate move to unite humanity through cultural handshakes beyond the Oduduwa enclave.