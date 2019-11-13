Entrepreneurship can be a societal change agent, a great enabler in all sectors. Not everyone needs to become an entrepreneur to benefit from entrepreneurship but all members of society need to cultivate entrepreneurial spirit.

In today’s world, entrepreneurship has never been more important than it is today. Innovation and entrepreneurship provide a way forward for solving the challenges of the 21stcentury, building sustainable development, creating jobs, generating renewed economic growth and advancing human welfare.

On the 1 of December 2019, at the Ball Room of the Oriental, Lagos some outstanding entrepreneurs and organizations will be honoured in the 2019 Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award for their vital contribution to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Some of those to be awarded this year include; Covenant University, Farm Konnect, DPKay Homes & Property, Ecobank, AGL Consulting, Greenville, Richway MFB, Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Mrs Ebele Iyiegbu, Ogechukwu, Alexis Obah, CCC International Engineering Ltd, Seahorse Lubricant Ltd amongst others According to the Executive Director of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award Mr Uwabor Joshua, stated that Since the inception of the award in 2014, we have maintained the vision, increased the pace and consistently grow the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award to become the number one platform in Nigeria that celebrate entrepreneurs and organizations for their vital and significant contributions to the growth of the Nigeria economy with over five thousand (5000) persons in attendance so far and over eighty individuals and organization receiving the award. We have done this ceaselessly and tirelessly, because we believe entrepreneurs are the moving force behind our economy According to Mr Uwabor Joshua, Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is very passionate about celebrating & honouring these operators of the economy, noting that this partnership with the Global Entrepreneurs Network-Nigeria will go a long way in promoting entrepreneurial growth in Nigeria Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is at the forefront of celebrating & honouring entrepreneurship in Nigeria. We are aware that entrepreneurs drive the economy especially at the MSME level. What we are doing with Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is not just only to celebrate them, but, also, to galvanise them to do more and accelerate economic recovery and stability.

Amongst those who have received the award in the past are Aiteo Group, CCC International Engineering Nigeria Ltd, Dantata Town Developers Limited, Keystone Bank Plc, Frieslandcampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, Ecobank Nigeria, Chantelle Abdul, Bloc Haus, Asimegbe Achenyo Helen, Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank, INTELS Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo (Founder Slot Ltd), MTN Communications Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, Prof. Charles K. Prince Abimbola Olasore (Chairman, Lead Capital Plc), Chief Cosmos Maduka (Chairman, Cosharis Group), Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dana Air, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd, NPF Pensions Ltd, Nedcomoaks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Pirotti Projects Ltd, Genesis Energy Group, Gesi Asamaowei and others.

This year's edition of the Award which is the 6 th in the award series holds on the 1st of December 2019, at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lagos with the theme: Building a Prosperous Nation; MSME as an Economic Force promises to be a world class event that will leave all those who attend with a lasting impression and business relationships that will change their businesses for the best.

Also, aside the Award, exhibition opportunities would be made available for some registered participants at the event just to enable them position their products and services for others to see.

The 2019 Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is an initiative of Emagez Solutions, in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Nigeria (GEN) Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) with support from Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, African Entrepreneurs Foundation and proudly sponsored by Bloc Haus Ltd.

