Dr Jackson Obaseki, others honoured at the NGA 20th Anniversary Gala

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), has celebrated its 20th anniversary by reemphasising its relevance in the nation’s economic growth and energy optimisation.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, NGA stated that it has over the last 20 years influenced several industry-changing gas policies, viable gas projects and transnational deals thus reinforcing Natural Gas as one unique resource that Nigeria can leverage to create transformative change across various sectors and spheres of industry.

It stated: “With over two decades of consistent and progressive advocacy drive, the NGA remains poised in its commitment to promoting Natural Gas as Fuel of Choice in the Country. At a landmark commemorative event which held at the Eko Convention Centre on Friday, November 1st, 2019, the industry’s most valued players and stakeholders gathered for an exclusive dinner and gala ceremony, while celebrating industry stakeholders and organisations with milestone awards for their decades of volunteering and support for the NGA.

Vanguard