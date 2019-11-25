Breaking News
Translate

DPR to shutdown illegal gas plants, move against wrong locations

On 12:31 pmIn Newsby
DPR to shutdown illegal gas plants, move against wrong lactions
BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has warned against the indiscriminate location of Gas Plants in Delta state,   adding that its surveillance team were all over to discourage illegal operation of Gas Plants.

Speaking to newsmen in Warri, Delta state at the end of  this year’s  Warri zonal office of   DPR/LPG  Stakeholders forum,  with the theme : Maximising profit through safe operation compliance  in  Gas business “, the  Warri  Zonal Director, DPR,Mr Asukwo Antai  enjoined all stakeholders to work together for safety of the gas business

Continuing, he appealed to  LPG operators  ( Liquified Petroleum Gas),  to comply with the rules and regulations of the gas industry, adding that they should implement Standard Operating Procedures, SOP, in their gas plants

READ ALSO: DPR launches digital devices for quality, quantity control

He said some operators of illegal gas plants have been arrested in the oil-rich city of Warri and environs, urging stakeholders to call DPR when they see people selling gas from residential homes and trucks.

“Stakeholders should provide information for instance when they see people selling gas where they should not sell from like,  residential homes, dispensing directly from trucks to cylinders, take pictures and call us. We will quickly step in”, he said.

He explained that the meeting between DPR/LPG  operators was to sensitize all in the gas industry on safety in operations, compliance to the rules and regulations, adding that safety will step up domestic gas utilization in the country.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.