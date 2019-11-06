DPR seals 13 petrol stations in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Eket Field Office, Akwa Ibom state has sealed no fewer than 13 illegal filling stations in the state.

The Operations Controller, Mr. Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye who disclosed this to newsmen, said the filling stations were sealed yesterday in Uyo, Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene, Abak, Etim, Ika local government areas during routine surveillance.

He noted that seven of the filling stations were sealed on the grounds of non-approval to build filling stations while six were sealed following their refusal to renew their licenses.

He said, “The team of DPR on routine surveillance went out to some areas in Akwa Ibom to ensure compliance in terms of standard, safety engineering standard and operating standard. Thirteen filling stations were sealed.

“Seven of them do not have the license to build the filling station. There are people who are adamant and they feel the system is weak to make them obey the law. We will continue to do what is right.

“The department will approach the court of law to prosecute the defaulters in the state.

The court of law has said that if your business has expired, you don’t have the authority to continue doing such business”

Kingsley-Sundaye said that the department collaborated with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to arrest the defaulters in the state last month.

He frowned at a situation where some of the defaulters refuse to do the right and advised those that wish to build filling stations or site oil and gas facilities in the state to always approach DPR to give them guidelines, directives on the right thing to do.

