DPR launches digital devices for quality, quantity control

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has launched two new devices for quality and quantity control in Kano and Jigawa states.

READ ALSO:

The Comptroller Operations, in charge of Kano and Jigawa states, Alhaji Musa Tambawal, launched the devices at the opening of a two-day public awareness campaign on safe handling of petroleum products in Kano on Wednesday.

He explained that the dynamism of the oil industry, made it necessary to introduce the digital quantity measuring device and on-spot Product Quality Analyser.

According to him, “This is necessary to ensure that the exact quantities of products are being dispensed to consumers at public petrol stations.”

Tambawal disclosed that based on available accident statistics by the Department, most of the fire incidences that occurred during harmattan season were recorded during products discharging.

He added that investigation had shown that there were presence of electrostatic charges and lack of underground earthen system as the main cause.

He urged Petroleum marketers and service providers as well as license holders in the two states to ensure prompt revalidation of their operational license.