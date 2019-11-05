By Demola Akinyemi

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has directed petrol dealers to put up a mechanism every morning before commencing sales to confirm that their pumps are dispensing correct sales to their numerous customers to ensure that neither the public nor the petrol station is being cheated.

The Controller of Operations DPR, Ilorin Zonal Office, Engineer Sule Yusuf, gave the directive yesterday after unscheduled visits to several petrol stations in the state capital towards ensuring that they are operating in strict compliance with their directive.

He warned that any station, which defies the directive and cheats the Nigerian public and caught would be spared of punishment reiterating that fine per pump is N100,000 (One hundred thousand Naira only).

Texaco petrol station at Unity junction in Ilorin was sealed because of the unclear display of the price of one of the pumps and the two out of the four pumps which were found not functional.

The exercise which he said was the daily routine of DPR in Ilorin was being publicised particularly to ensure that all the stations across the state are fully operational particularly because of the fast-approaching yuletide season where sales are usually higher.

Yusuf also explained that any fuel station is allowed to sell at any price below the approved N145 per litre but insisted that the DPR won’t allow members of the public to be deceived with lower price.

He said: “We want members of the public to be properly informed. about the operations of the petrol stations. This is what we do every day we just want to publicise this one for the members of the public to know.

“The first one we visited even though they were selling a bit lower than the approved pump price and their pumps are not too good but we have advised them to invite their maintenance to do the needful.

“What we are doing is to ensure that no petrol station cheat members of the public and also members of the public are not allowed to cheat the petrol stations.

“Whether you are selling @ 145 or 140 per litre you must give value for money you are collecting from the Nigerian public.

“Also, here at this station, their pump is over dispensing meaning that members of the public are cheating them.

“At Texaco, only two out of four pumps are operational for how long we don’t know. This is unacceptable, particularly for a major marketer. Remember we are approaching the yuletide period where demands would be higher So we expect all their pumps to functions that was why we shut the station to enable them to fix their pumps.

“They must access their pumps before commencing sales every morning to make sure that they are neither cheating the public, not the public is cheating them. It’s very key.

“The members of the public must also know how much is filling their tank or maybe half or even a quarter of the tank to ensure that they are getting correct sales from the fuel stations.

“As soon as they are able to correct their pumps and get back to us we will unseal the station. Our exercise is not to punish people but a corrective measure. There is no way everybody would be on the same platform.

“If your pump is under or over dispensing the fine is 100000 per pump. For those over-pumping because already they are losing we won’t be able to penalise them we will consider human face, we just ask them to correct the fuel pump.”

