Dozie Nwankwo to celebrate victory party Thursday

By Rita Okoye

Following his victory at the Court of Appeal as a member representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency in Anambra state, Chief Hon. Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo (Onye Ndozi) who is in cloud nine right now would be hosting friends , families and associate to a classy inauguration dinner and party on Thursday November 21 at Edmond event centre , Abuja.

The event which aims at celebrating his victory and also celebration of life is to be graced by members of the National Assembly and the crème del crème of the society.

It would be recalled that Hon Dozie received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja after the APGA candidate and grassroots mobilizer, has earlier appealed the ruling of the tribunal which upheld the election of PDP’s Candidate.

This presentation of the certificate of Return to Hon. Dozie Nwankwo came few days after the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Enugu, sacked Hon. Valentine as the Member Representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal constituency and immediately ordered INEC to issue the Certificate of Return to the APGA Candidate, who was truly and credibly elected by the people.

Vanguard