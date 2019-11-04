Double celebration as Burna Boy wins MTV EMA Best African Act award

…sells out SSE Wembley Arena

Over 12,500 music lovers were thrilled to the eccentric performance of the African Giant, Burna Boy at the SSE Wembley Arena in London.

Hosted by Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, the African Giant Tour Returns, which was held on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 was a sold-out epoch concert.

In a true Burna Boy’s fashion, his entrance on stage left fans on tenterhooks. Burna emerged from the jaws of a 20-foot gorilla to a nostalgic Fuji instrumental blend of Yoruba sounds, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd. He was lifted out with a harness and glided 20 feet high over the audience to his opening track, African Giant.

The ‘Dangote’ crooner treated his fans to a catalog of his hit songs, and fans had a good time singing along, creating a charged atmosphere with an energy that matched Burna’s amazing performances. His performances were aided by his 7-man band, ‘The Outsiders’, his choir, ‘Burna’s Angels’ (dressed in all-white trendy outfits) and an 8-piece string orchestra.

Before his remarkable entrance on stage, fans were treated to exhilarating performances from Tome, WSTRN, Nissi who were the opening acts of the show. Surprise appearances from Wizkid, M.anifest, Stormzy and Santan Dave, who joined Burna Boy on stage to perform their numbers to a rousing crowd, added to the rapturous excitement.

The CEO of Warner Music and a representative from the venue presented a Certified Sold Out Concert at the SSE Wembley Arena plaque to Burna Boy in recognition of his accomplishment. Recall that Burna Boy was also awarded a plaque for selling out the O2 Academy, Brixton in 2018.

His manager, Bose Ogulu interrupted one of his performances to announce that Burna Boy had just won the MTV EMA for Best African Act at the MTV EMA Awards ceremony holding the same night at Seville, Spain.

The African Giant Tour Returns concert at the SSE Wembley Arena ended at 11 pm, leaving fans with a euphoric feeling as they anticipate the forthcoming African Giant Returns Europe tour concerts in Manchester on Wednesday, 6th November and in Leicester on Saturday, 9th of November, 2019.

