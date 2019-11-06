Don’t sell your votes — Activist urges voters

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A HUMAN Rights Activist and Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, CHRCR, Abdul Miliki, has charged Kogi State electorate to guard against vote buying and selling during the Kogi governorship election.

Miliki made the call in Lokoja while speaking at a one-day Capacity-Building workshop for Community Based Organisations (CBOs) for Lokoja/Kogi-Koton-Karfe Federal Constituency tagged: “Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Accountability during Elections.”

He warned voters against selling their votes which he said inhibit the rights to choose a candidate that will ensure the development of the state

“Don’t allow anybody to influence your votes through monetary inducement. Do the Risks Assessment of monies presented to you for the votes,” he warned.

Miliki wondered why anyone who wanted to serve would have to bribe the people to allow him serve them. “If I want to serve you, why do I have to give you money to allow me serve you if I don’t have ulterior motives. As a result of selfish interests, every election now has some elements of corruption, be it community leadership election, market women election, Students Union election and even king makers fall for one form of inducement or another,” he said.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, political parties and other stakeholders to stop dragging electoral activities especially votes collation, counting and other sensitive activities during elections into late nights where credibility of such exercise would be questioned.

Vanguard