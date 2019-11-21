Doctor tells court driver raped employer’s daughter

A medical doctor, Olusegun Bankole, on Thursday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that a 33-year-old driver, Francis Apai, raped his employer’s teenage daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bankole, who works at the Alimosho General Hospital in Lagos, testified at the trial of Apai for sexual assault.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Ms M. I. Oshodi, Bankole said that on Nov. 19, 2014, the day of the alleged assault, the 18-year-old complainant (name withheld) was accompanied into the emergency ward of the hospital by a group of people.

“She was said to have been raped by an adult male who she later identified as her parent’s driver.

“The history we got is that the man forcefully dragged her into a room and choked her in the neck with his hands.

“He overpowered her while she was struggling with him, and penetrated her vagina with his penis,” he said.

The doctor said that he made the findings when he examined the complainant.

”We found a young girl with multiple bruises around her neck and around her two hands.

“We did a vaginal examination in her and it revealed that she had normal female genitalia with multiple bruises around her vulva and a freshly broken hymen,” he said.

The witness said that the complainant underwent some medical examinations and treatments to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

Bankole testified that on request, he issued a medical report on the alleged victim to the police.

While being cross-examined by defence counsel, Mr Qudus Mumuni, the doctor said that based on the complainant’s history and physical examination, her hymen was ruptured by a penis.

He also said that his name and signature was on the medical report and that he did not see the defendant when the complainant was brought to the hospital.

According to the prosecution, Apai committed the offence on Nov. 19, 2014, in the complainant’s home in Lagos.

“The alleged offence contravenes Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011,” Oshodi said.

Justice Sherifat Solebo adjourned the case to Jan. 7 for a continuation of trial.

Vanguard News Nigeria.