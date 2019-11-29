D’Nyra returns with new music video ‘Rain’

By Ayo Onikoyi

D’Nyra who is currently gearing up for the release of his debut EP, has just released a music video for his new single “Rain.” The pop anthem dropped August 29.

“Rain” talks about the beauty in pain, the strength in perseverance and believe in oneself in face of self-doubt,” D’Nyra said in a statement.

As previously reported, the singer/songwriter will debut his first EP album in February 2020.

The clip, the video starts off at a desert in Dubai, the sun bearing down as D’Nyra sings all around the desert.

Vanguard