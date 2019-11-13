DISCOs must invest in their infrastructure — Sale Mamman

…India pledges support for power sector

By Prince Okafor

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, said the Distribution Companies, DISCOs, must invest in their distribution infrastructures to address the power limitations in the country. This is coming against the backdrop of constant rejection of loads as well as constraint due to inadequate distribution infrastructure.

The minister also said that the ministry is open to any investor willing to invest in the sector to improve power distribution in the country.

The minister disclosed this yesterday, during a tour of Skipper Nigeria Limited, organised by Future Energy Nigeria, FEN, as part of its programme for the 16th FEN, conference and expo in Lagos, with the theme: “Advancing Partnership and Solutions for a sustainable Energy Economy.”

He said that the DISCOs must invest in their business, stressing that the ministry will continue to encourage and engage with serious investors in the sector.

“Our doors are wide open to any investor that is willing to invest in the power sector.

“We will work out ways to ensure that the DISCOs partner with power equipment manufacturing firm to enable them manufacture distribution equipment locally,” he said.

Expressing the ministry’s support for the conference, he said: “The ministry’s endorsement of this event is on the fact that over the years the conference has provided solutions to the power sector challenges.

“Aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Energy for all initiative, SE4All, Nigeria developed her electricity vision EV:30:30:30 which entails a minimum electricity generation capacity of 30GW by year 2030.

“Also, as a party to the Paris Agreement, Nigeria made a commitment to reducing its green house gases by 20 percent unconditionally and 45 percent conditionally with energy mix,” the minister added.

On his part, High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr. Abhey Thakur expressed the readiness of the Indian government to provide support for the nation’s power sector development.

He said: “There is so much Nigeria and India can achieve together. We share similarities with Nigeria like, many languages, tribes amongst others.

“We have over 600 million villages in India and all are electrified. We want to assist Nigeria to electrify every part of the country.

“We currently have over 360gigawatts of electricity for about one billion citizens, while Nigeria has an installed capacity of about 8000megawatts for 180million of it citizens.

“We are Nigeria’s largest trading partner, and Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner. We currently have 45 companies doing business in Nigeria, we want to increase that number,” he added.

