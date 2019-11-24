Dino Melaye gets first cinema movie role in ‘Lemonade’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Senator Dino Melaye who has been hilariously touted as a candidate for Nollywood has finally clinched his first cinema movie role in a new Nollywood blockbuster titled ‘Lemonade’ set to premiere December 11, 2019 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The Senator, who had had a taste of acting in a new TV series ‘Equity Unbound’ features alongside stellar cast of Kunle Remi, Joy Idoko, Ayoola Ayobami, Linda Osifo, Mofe Duncan, Real Warri Pikin, Chioma Idigo, Sean King, among others. This long anticipated movie is a stimulating account of affection, ambition and determination to succeed irrespective of the circumstances, with strong emphasis on courage, tenacity and diligence.

A production of 100% Joy Media Productions and directed by prolific film maker, Lummie Edevibe of Filmcorp, it is the story of a single mum and aspiring writer who finds courage to leave a toxic relationship, and to pursue her dreams on her own. Decided not to get tangled in another heartbreak, she fends off all advances and eventually finds true love in a most unexpected way.

The new movie, ‘Lemonade’ is touted to be one of the best movies to be released in 2019 judging by the reviews of the trailer, caliber of cast, crew and the script. The tickets for the premiere are already selling at designated centers in Abuja.

Vanguard