By Rita Okoye

Following his victory at the Court of Appeal as a member representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency in Anambra state, Chief Hon. Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo (Onye Ndozi) hosted friends, families and associate to a classy inauguration dinner and party on Thursday November 21 at Edmond event centre , Abuja.

The event which was graced by the crème dela crème of the society saw Ministers, Senators, House of Rep. Members, businessmen and women, Royal Fathers and children in their numbers.

Speaking, Hon. Dozie thanked all those who made out time to come celebrate with him on the joyous occasion while promising that the next task is to fulfil the long dream of putting smiles on the faces of his people.

There was music, food and cultural display by his kinsmen as he joined them to dance to the admiration of the guests.

It could be recalled that Hon Dozie received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja after the APGA candidate and grassroot mobilizer, has earlier appealed the ruling of the tribunal which upheld the election of PDP’s Candidate.

This presentation of the certificate of Return to Hon. Dozie Nwankwo came few days after the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Enugu, sacked Hon. Valentine as the Member Representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal constituency and immediately ordered INEC to issue the Certificate of Return to the APGA Candidate, who was truly and credibly elected by the people.

Vanguard