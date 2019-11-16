Dickson votes, alleges hijacking of voting materials

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, voted at Polling Unit 005, Ward 2, Toru-Orua community, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state on Saturday and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working with security agencies to hijack voting materials.

He said security agencies had aided the APC to move voting materials meant for Nembe and Southern Ijaw local government areas to unknown destinations.

“There is a well-organised election crime ongoing in our state; they have established unofficial collation centres in some places.

“There whole intention is to subvert the will of the people and jeopardise the efforts of well-meaning Bayelsa people to develop the state,’’ he said.

He, however, commended the people of Toru-Orua for their turnout during the election, saying “your passion for positive change is commendable.’’

“We have not witnessed any breach of law and order in the community since the process began, our people have conducted themselves orderly.

“As you can see, voting is also ongoing, and the process is orderly, we pray it continues this way till the end,’’ the governor added. (NAN)

Vanguard