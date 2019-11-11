Dickson to Bayelsans: Don’t abandon PDP during governorship poll

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has urged the people of Bayelsa to keep faith with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election in the state

Dickson, who made the call in a radio broadcast, on Sunday night, noted that voting against the PDP would amount to a betrayal of trust to the party faithful nationwide.

He said the party faithful who supported former President Goodluck Jonathan to become President would be disappointed if the people of Bayelsa dumped PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He advised the people to make informed choices between Sen. Douye Diri of the PDP and Chief David Lyon of the APC having heard the candidates sell their plans ahead of the election.

The governor said: “I advise Bayelsa people in their own interest to keep faith with PDP; the followers of PDP across the country who made sacrifices and supported one of our own to become President will feel disappointed if we abandon PDP.

“It is on record that some of them were attacked for supporting former President Goodluck Jonathan and so it is only reasonable that we remain with PDP.” (NAN)

Vanguard

