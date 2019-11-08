Dickson inspects Bayelsa International Airport

All roads lead to Bayelsa state today as the state government, led by Governor Seriake Dickson, inspects the Bayelsa state International Airport, Yenagoa.

The airport, which has a 3.7-kilometre runway, was launched in February with an inaugural flight by the Governor, Seriake Dickson, from Abuja, at a few minutes past 2.00pm followed by an Air Peace flight from Lagos, at 2:40 pm.

This is contrary to claims by the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who had taken a swipe at the governor and the state’s airport, accusing Governor Dickson of inflating the cost of the airport.

Mr. Oshiomhole had also claimed that the airport is dead and the runway flooded with water.

However, photos from the airport today reveal the absence of the claims by the APC chairman.

Some of the photos show that it was raining during the inspection but there was no sign of a flooded runway or any part thereof.

Recall that Governor Dickson had, in February, debunked the claim that the airport cost over N100bn or above, noting that the actual cost stood at close to N70bn.

The governor had clarified that the project was handled by Dantata and Sawoe, adding that the close to N70bn cost of the project involves acquisition, tarmac, runway, terminal building, safety area with cutting-edge fire service, dredging, re-cleaning of the land, furnishing and compensation to landowners in the five communities who provided space for the airport.

Also speaking from the airport and confirming the quality and completion of the airport, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, who had inspected the airport last two years had said that the Bayelsa airport is ready and is of premium quality.

He had noted that the quality of materials used in constructing the run way makes the airport a world class.

According to him, “What I have seen here is just unbelievable. Its good quality work, I have driven round the run way, you can see that massive work has been done here. The quality of the materials is massive. With this kind of airport with more than 3 killometers’ runway, I don’t think there is any like it in Nigeria, sort off.

“We need to talk about this project. It portends great future for the state….”

Below are current photos from the airport: