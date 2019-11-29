Dickson attributes eight years in office to divine intervention

By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson has attributed the landmark achievement of being the first governor to successfully complete a second term in office to divine intervention.

Dickson stated this when the set of 1992 Rivers State University of Science and Technology Law students paid him a solidarity visit in Yenagoa

The governor added that but for God’s intervention, he would not have been able to break the jinx to be the first governor to do a straight two-term in office.

“I thank you for your abiding solidarity. This is not the first time individually and collectively you have been here to encourage to support me in all these period that I have remained here as governor,” Dickson said.

He noted that God was not through with him yet as he never imagined he was going to become governor of the state but grace and mercies of God took him to the exalted position.

Dickson said he had done his best for the development of the state and its good people which history would acknowledge.

On the just-concluded governorship election, he accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC of compromising the integrity and legitimacy of the outcome of November 16 governorship elections in the state, by colluding with security agencies to concoct results in favour of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

According to him, “the election was a predetermined concoction of figures in the image and likeness of an election but which fell far short of internationally acceptable standards of civility and democratic norms.”

He added that the outcome of the last election if not redressed, posed a real and present danger and looming possibility of the state being taken backwards and affecting generations of Bayelsans negatively.

He, however, expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to examine the merits of the two cases pending in the courts of appeal and doing justice for the overall benefit of Bsyelsans.

In their seperate remarks, Kenneth Chukwuemeka Eke and Chuks Ughuro who spoke on behalf of other classmates, extolled the virtues of the governor, describing him as a phenomenal and visionary leader, an academic and philosopher whose tenure impacted lives positively and transformed the state.

His classmates recalled that Dickson would forever be remembered not just as governor but as a former active member of the House of Representatives who contributed on the floor of the house for declaration of the doctrine of necessity that saw the emergence of Goodluck Jonathan as President of Nigeria despite mounting opposition.

They said Dickson’s signature projects in education, health, social and physical infrastructure such as roads, hospitals have made him to prove his detractors wrong.