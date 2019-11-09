Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

DEVELOPING: We’re here for Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, others arrive DSS office

On 10:53 amIn Newsby

DEVELOPING: We're here for Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, others arrive DSS office

By David O Royal

Comrade Deji Adeyanju and other supporters of Sowore, on Saturday morning, arrived DSS office as physical sureties to pick Sowore from the DSS custody.

Deji, Sega had on Friday reacted to DSS statement that nobody has come for the revolution now convener, Sowore since they received an order to grant him bail.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: We’ve received the order to release Sowore – DSS

Deji tweeted ” BREAKING: The DSS in a press release just said they have not released Sowore because nobody has come forward to receive him. I, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, hereby volunteer to take Sowore. I will be at the DSS headquarters in the morning by 10am”


Deji also tweeted this morning, reaffirming his statement on Friday that he will be at the DSS office to take custody of Sowore.

“I will be at the DSS Headquarters this morning by 10am prompt to present myself as physical surety to collect Sowore. ALUTA CONTINUA”

However, he arrived at the DSS office this morning ” Dear DSS, We are here to collect Sowore”

 

Vanguard Nigeria News 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.