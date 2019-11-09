DEVELOPING: We’re here for Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, others arrive DSS office

By David O Royal

Comrade Deji Adeyanju and other supporters of Sowore, on Saturday morning, arrived DSS office as physical sureties to pick Sowore from the DSS custody.

Deji, Sega had on Friday reacted to DSS statement that nobody has come for the revolution now convener, Sowore since they received an order to grant him bail.

Deji tweeted ” BREAKING: The DSS in a press release just said they have not released Sowore because nobody has come forward to receive him. I, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, hereby volunteer to take Sowore. I will be at the DSS headquarters in the morning by 10am”

Deji also tweeted this morning, reaffirming his statement on Friday that he will be at the DSS office to take custody of Sowore.

“I will be at the DSS Headquarters this morning by 10am prompt to present myself as physical surety to collect Sowore. ALUTA CONTINUA”

However, he arrived at the DSS office this morning ” Dear DSS, We are here to collect Sowore”

