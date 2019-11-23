Dr Godwin U MPI, a retired civil servant has narrated how he was forcefully evicted from a building he bought in the year 2000 by some officials of the Rivers state government in the company of armed policemen.

According to Godwin who retired from the state civil service in 2015, the said building was allocated as staff quarters to him in 1998.

“Prior to my retirement, while in service, I was allocated a service quarters in the year 1998. While still in the property, half of it was demarcated and fenced off. Eventually, it was sold to a serving officer in the Nigerian Navy. The officer of the rank of a commodore, applied and was issued with a certificate of occupancy.

“Following this development, I applied to the Rivers state government to buy half of the property which I occupy. The Rivers state government through the RIVERS STATE HOUSING AND PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY offered to sell the property to me. I paid the full purchase price. This was in the year 2000.

“Subsequently, I applied and got a certificate of occupancy from the Rivers state government in the year 2004. Since the year 2005, the Rivers state government has demanded from me the payment of ground rent which I had paid from 2005 till December 2019 this year. So I am not in default.”

“Later this year, the Rivers state government set up a task force to recover Government properties. The task force came and pasted a notice to vacate on my client’s property.”

He further said he approached the court to restrain the government and its agents from forcefully ejecting/evicting him from the property except by the due process of law and for the court to determine the ownership of the property.

He continued, “We sued the (1) GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE (2) THE HONOURABLE ATTORNEY GENERAL & COMMISSIONER FOR JUSTICE (3) THE PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF LANDS & SURVEY (4) THE HEAD OF RIVERS STATE CIVIL SERVICE.

“The suit number is PHC/3764/2019: GODWIN U MPI VS RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT & 3 OTHERS.

“The court processes that is, the WRIT OF SURMONS (with all the accompanying documents), a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction and motion ex-parte for interim injunction were duly served on all the parties.

“This was on the 5/11/2019. The case was assigned by the Chief Judge to Court 20 presided over by Honorable Justice Augusta Chukwu.

“But to our rude shock, the government thugs in company with armed policemen came and forcefully evicted my clients from his property. Some of his properties were damaged in the process.

“As a matter of fact, they would not allow me to remove fixed items like his soundproof generator, split air-conditioners, ceiling fans extra.”

Lawyer to Mr Godwin, Barrister David Jaja said his client not being able to immediately get a place to pass the night with his family on the day he was ejected slept under the open heavens.

“I need to point out that my client being a senior citizen is in severe psychological shock.

“That is the executive rascality and impunity that the Rivers state government engaged in. They completely threw to the dustbin the due process and rule of law. We have videos and photos of this sordid event.”

