DESOPADEC seeks collaboration with TROMPCON for development

DESOPADEC

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has harped on the importance of the commission in partnering with the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON.

The DESOPADEC boss made the disclosure, Friday at the commission’s corporate head office, Warri during a courtesy visit by TROMPCON Delta State chapter to executive board members of the commission.

READ ALSO:

In his address to the traditional rulers, Chief Askia while commending them for the visit, acknowledged that DESOPADEC was the baby of TROMPCON and stated that there was need for the commission to work in collaboration with TROMPCON.

He stressed further that the monarchs, as members of the grassroots, relate more closely with the people of the oil bearing communities and know them better.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I while congratulating the board members on their appointment, stated that the visit was to formerly introduce the newly inaugurated TROMPCON state executives to the commission and also hint them of their activities.

Abe I, however, appealed for sponsorship assistance for the TROMPCON national conference which will be hosted by the Delta State chapter noting that the assistance from DESOPADEC will further position the state chapter in the comity of TROMPCON at the national level.

On his part, Executive Director, Projects of the commission, Hon. Daniel Mayuku in his vote of thanks on behalf of the board members, assured the monarchs of their support with a promise to reciprocate same gesture soon.

Other members of the executive board present during the visit include: Executive Director Administration and Finance, Chief John Nani, Executive Director Planning Research and Statistics, Shedrack Agediga and Executive Director, Social Services, Leonard Anoka.

VANGUARD